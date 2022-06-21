Adams Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 177,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,013,212. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The company has a market cap of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

