Adams Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,975. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.19 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52.

