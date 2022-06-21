Adams Wealth Management Has $476,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,108,605. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

