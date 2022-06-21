Adams Wealth Management Has $476,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LUMN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,108,605. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.
Lumen Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.