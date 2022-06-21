Adams Wealth Management Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Adams Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,982. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

