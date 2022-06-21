Adams Wealth Management Purchases 21,397 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $2,855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 19.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,901. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $392.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

