Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. decreased its position in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553,232 shares during the quarter. VIQ Solutions makes up 2.5% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in VIQ Solutions were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,045,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VQS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of VIQ Solutions stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. 80 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

