Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $445.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $530.00 to $445.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.12.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

