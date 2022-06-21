Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $445.00 at Barclays

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $530.00 to $445.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.12.
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
