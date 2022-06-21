Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Price Target Cut to €132.50 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Societe Generale from €141.50 ($148.95) to €132.50 ($139.47) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AEDFF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aedifica from €120.00 ($126.32) to €125.00 ($131.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.75.

OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.45. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $102.70 and a 12 month high of $110.50.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

