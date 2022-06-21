Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.29. 76,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,096. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

