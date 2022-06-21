Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.43.

Shares of APD stock opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

