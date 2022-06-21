Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATSG. Stephens raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,635 shares of company stock worth $84,652. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 218,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 175,991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 30,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

