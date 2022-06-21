Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

AIRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,048.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Airgain by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Airgain by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP increased its position in Airgain by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. Airgain has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $22.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

