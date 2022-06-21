Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $62.55 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $62.55 million and approximately $16.43 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00319252 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00082181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,907,637 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

