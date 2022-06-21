Alliance Fan Token 1-Day Volume Tops $26,183.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000873 BTC on major exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $187,897.40 and $26,183.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 110.7% against the dollar and now trades at $328.32 or 0.01527403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00078697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00490212 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alliance Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alliance Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

