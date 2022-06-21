Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 2.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Target by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Target by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,204 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,056. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

