Alpha Omega Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 225,898 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,179. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

