Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

