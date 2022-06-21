Altura (ALU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $286,389.00

Altura (ALU) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Altura coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Altura has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $286,389.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Altura has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00824215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014330 BTC.

About Altura

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft

