AMATEN One Day Volume Tops $110.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (AMA) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, AMATEN has traded up 53.1% against the dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $302,507.58 and $110.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AMATEN

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

