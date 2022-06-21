Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stake Lowered by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,792 shares of company stock worth $1,297,982 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.44. 13,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

