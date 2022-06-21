American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

American Express stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.17. The stock had a trading volume of 69,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.