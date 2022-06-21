American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.87. The stock had a trading volume of 85,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.35. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

