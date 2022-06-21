American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.17.

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.35.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

