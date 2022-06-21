Analysts Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price at $4.50

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,462 shares in the company, valued at $846,332.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 116,925 shares of company stock worth $111,945. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 349,963 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 791,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 497,454 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.