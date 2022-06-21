Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) PT at C$62.60

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATD. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$53.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$55.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$43.27 and a one year high of C$59.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.91%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

