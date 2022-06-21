Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $166.75

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 18.9% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LendingTree by 52.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.62. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $228.81.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.