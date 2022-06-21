AnimalGo Tops 1-Day Volume of $260,825.00 (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $13.77 million and $260,825.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,170.23 or 0.99998182 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002362 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

