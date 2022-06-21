Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $553.41.

Shares of ANTM opened at $444.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.36. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

