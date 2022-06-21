APA (NYSE:APA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:APA opened at $39.22 on Friday. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

