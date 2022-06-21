Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0005

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $623,760.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00080162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00290003 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.