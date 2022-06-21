Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Hits $575,447.03

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $575,447.03 and approximately $104,037.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.74 or 0.00682213 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00075862 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014207 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

