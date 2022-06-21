Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.
ARBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Compass Point cut their target price on Argo Blockchain to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
ARBK stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.00.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
