Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

ARBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Compass Point cut their target price on Argo Blockchain to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

ARBK stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.6% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.