Arianee Hits Market Cap of $6.41 Million (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $398.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arianee has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arianee alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00659679 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00079526 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00498012 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee’s genesis date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,653,505 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.