Arqma (ARQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $281.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $94,223.08 and approximately $281.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,504.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,103.58 or 0.05382192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00028598 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00253913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.00568096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00076794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00560083 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001037 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

