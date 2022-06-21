Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.52. Arrival shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 26,264 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Arrival by 191.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 56,969 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Arrival by 261.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after buying an additional 9,152,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the third quarter worth $148,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

