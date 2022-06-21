Arweave (AR) Price Up 18.5% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $10.18 or 0.00047318 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $339.85 million and approximately $37.76 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

