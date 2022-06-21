Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires 615 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

