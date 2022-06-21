Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in General Motors by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

Shares of GM stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

