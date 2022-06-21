Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Purchases 5,745 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,225,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

