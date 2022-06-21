Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 9.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $26,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.