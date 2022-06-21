Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.74. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.87%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

