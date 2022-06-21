Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

NYSE TT opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

