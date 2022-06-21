Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $547,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

