Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $367.66 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.21 and its 200-day moving average is $437.68.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
