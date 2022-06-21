Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.98 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

ACGL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

