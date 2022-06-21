Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Invests $2.25 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. FactSet Research Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,526,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,096,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,154,000 after buying an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $468.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.00.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $5.10 on Tuesday, hitting $354.43. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.34 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.52 and a 200 day moving average of $417.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.