AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 2.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price target on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.63.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,702. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

