Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.80.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $160.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.64.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 39.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

