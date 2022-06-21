Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.54

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.79) to €6.10 ($6.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Get Bankinter alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $523.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bankinter, S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.0522 dividend. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th.

About Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.