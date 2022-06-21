Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

